One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $8.45. One Stop Systems shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 12,806 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of 201.80 and a beta of 2.10.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

