OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,948. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

