OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 156,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $54.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

