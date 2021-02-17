OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Shopify comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SHOP stock traded down $21.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,452.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,215.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,073.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.47, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
