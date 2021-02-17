OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Shopify comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded down $21.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,452.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,215.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,073.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.47, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,117.61.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

