OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,685 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 883,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,666 shares of company stock worth $13,010,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

