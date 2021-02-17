OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $65.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,873.93. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,225. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,822.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,422.15.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

