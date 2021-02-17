OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Intuit makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $419.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.95 and its 200-day moving average is $347.71. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

