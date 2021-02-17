OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.41. 98,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,171. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

