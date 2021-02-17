OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,080 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Target comprises 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Target by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

