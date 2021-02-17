OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

