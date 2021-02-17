OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,801 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 7,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

