OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,211 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Dell Technologies makes up 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,695 shares of company stock valued at $104,518,126. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,263. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.