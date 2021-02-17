OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its 200-day moving average is $267.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

