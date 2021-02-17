OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

