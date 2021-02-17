OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Dollar General accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

DG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.18. 35,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

