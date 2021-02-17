OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $584.96. 54,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

