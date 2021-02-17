OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. 1,298,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

