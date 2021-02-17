OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.92. The company had a trading volume of 608,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

