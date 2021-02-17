OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,115. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

