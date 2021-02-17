OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 592,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,108,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 18.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after buying an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 486,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,485,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

