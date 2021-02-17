ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ONEOK worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

