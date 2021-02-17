ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE:OKE opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

