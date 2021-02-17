OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Volume Tops $816,861.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $816,861.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

