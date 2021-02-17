ONOToken (ONOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $178.00

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ONOToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ONOToken has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $178.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00849285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00046457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.18 or 0.04952781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00043649 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

ONOToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.