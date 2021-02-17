OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50), but opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). OnTheMarket shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 22,294 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.75 million and a PE ratio of -20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

