Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Head to Head Comparison

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ontrak and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 0 5 0 3.00 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ontrak currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.85%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -43.10% N/A -58.54% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $35.10 million 40.10 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -70.27 SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

SOC Telemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ontrak.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

