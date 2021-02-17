Open Lending Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,929% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Open Lending stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

