Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $14.31. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 22,400 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.85.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
