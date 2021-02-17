Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $14.31. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 22,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

