Oppenheimer Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $480.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.26.

RingCentral stock traded down $20.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.36. 36,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.89. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

