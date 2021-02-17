Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.90. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 22,985 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Ephraim G. Fields sold 48,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $99,013.25. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

