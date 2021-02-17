OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Down 7.5%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. 721,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 444,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $179,565.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in OptiNose by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OptiNose by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.