OptionRoom Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $30.39 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00303249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00082075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00074821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00084625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00454826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178692 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.