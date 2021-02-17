Opus Hits Market Cap of $210,303.58 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Opus has a total market cap of $210,303.58 and $11.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00868496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.83 or 0.05129386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

