Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,412 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $210,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

