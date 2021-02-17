Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Down 7.2%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 10,037,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,448,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Oragenics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $91,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,115. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.