ORBCOMM (ORBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $677.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORBC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 over the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

