Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Down 10.8%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 5,438,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,247,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OEG shares. B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $407.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

