O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

ORLY opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.72 and its 200 day moving average is $457.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.