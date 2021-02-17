O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $23.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.05. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.30 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

