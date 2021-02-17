OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 10.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price fell 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.73. 24,301,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 33,554,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

