ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

ORIC opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

