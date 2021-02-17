Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Down 12.5%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,276,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,454,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97.

Get Oriental Culture alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Culture stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Oriental Culture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual customers of various kinds of collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.