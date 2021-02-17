Origin Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,873.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $39,873.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00322138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00082321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00073758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.12 or 0.00445617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,286.73 or 0.86566520 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar's total supply is 6,548,127 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

