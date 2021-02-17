Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 million and a P/E ratio of 21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.

In other news, insider Helen Kirkpatrick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,406.58).

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

