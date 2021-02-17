Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $95.37 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.37 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.00886013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.66 or 0.05055327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,609,710 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

