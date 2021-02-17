Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ORN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

