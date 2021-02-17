Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.59 million and $14.50 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00011861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

