ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ORIX worth $30,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

