Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

