Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.21. Orocobre shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 200,658 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

